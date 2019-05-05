Deal Alert: Lenovo’s Massive Yoga Chromebook Is Only $470

Lenovo’s 15.6″ Yoga Chromebook is a dream machine for those looking for more display real estate without giving up the premium features found in flagship devices from makers such as HP or Acer.

Featuring 8th gen U-series Core processors by Intel, a minimum of 8GB of RAM and an FHD 15.6″ display, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook looks, feels and performs at a level that’s on par with any Chromebook on the market. Right now, you can score some serious savings on the base model Yoga and get your hands on a premium machine for less than $500.

The model in questions boasts the same internals as our in-house favorite, the HP Chromebook x360 14. An 8th Gen Intel Core i-3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage are all wrapped up in this deep blue aluminum chassis and as Robby stated in his review, it just feels put together better than most Chromebooks on the market.

Normally, the Core i-3 Yoga goes for $600 which makes it a hard sell when you can usually pick up the HP for somewhere in the $450 range. Still, some users want a larger desktop and now you can have it and save $130 in the process.

Lenovo is selling the Yoga Chromebook for $469.99 and that makes this premium flagship an easy recommendation for those insisting on a 15.6″ device but aren’t willing to wait for Acer’s latest business models to land.

If you’ve been eyeing the Core i-5 or even the maxed out 4K model, you can save on those as well. Both models are on offer at the moment and you can pick them up for $599.99 and $764.99 respectively. Personally, I find the Core i-5 to be the sweet spot for my workflow and don’t forget, the base Core i-3 model does not have a backlit keyboard if that’s a deal breaker for you.

These’ deals won’t be around long so now’s your chance if this Chromebook has been on your radar. Check out all three at the link below.