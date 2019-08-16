Deal Alert: Lenovo’s Google Assistant smart clock hits all-time low at $49.99

The smart display market is expanding and slowly but surely, consumers are getting competitive options that fit most budgets and use cases. One particular device stands out as a niche inside a niche by offering a unique meld of the alarm clock and an Assistant-enabled display.

The Lenovo Smart Clock debuted at CES 2019 back in January and has since been the only smart display with the Google Assistant that is marketed first and foremost as an alarm clock. With its tiny 4″ IPS display and no camera, the Lenovo Smart Clock gives users the majority of the same functions as larger devices such as the JBL Link View and Lenovo’s own eight and ten-inch Assistant displays.

In addition to being a very capable alarm clock, Lenovo’s tiny smart display can control your smart home just like any other Google Home or Assistant device. The only functions you’re really missing out on are the camera and that ability to cast a video to the Smart Clock. Like the Nest Hub, the Lenovo Smart Clock is intended for places such as the bedside. The “more intimate” placement makes nixing the camera a smart move for users concerned about privacy. As far as casting video is concerned, you really don’t want to sit and binge Netflix on a 4″ screen, do you? Nah, I didn’t think so.

For all it does, the $79.99 price tag makes the Lenovo Smart Clock worth the money. However, it’s tough to pick it over the Nest Hub when you can pick it up for around $60-$70 most days. Now, if we’re talking $50, that’s an entirely different story. Right now, you can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock for a penny shy of fifty bucks from Lenovo and Best Buy.

The savings get even better if you bundle the Smart Clock with one of Lenovo’s smart displays. You’ll get up to $82.49 off if you grab the 10″ smart display and clock directly from Lenovo. You can also get an extra 8% cashback on your purchase with Rakuten’s Ebates when you shop Lenovo. Even better.

