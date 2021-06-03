Deal Alert: Grab the Lenovo USI Stylus for your Chromebook for $30

If you’ve purchased a touchscreen Chromebook in the past year, chances are decent that it may be compatible with the USI stylus platform. Thankfully, we are starting to see more and more pens bearing the Universal Stylus badging and you can score a really good one for less than $50. The great thing about the USI protocol is that no matter which pen you buy, the basic functions and behavior should be basically the same. From there, you really need only to decide on battery-powered vs. rechargeable and whether or not you want one that has barrel buttons for some extra functions like highlighting text and such.

If you just want a USI pen that works and offers a no-frills experience at a very affordable price, Lenovo’s USI pen is a top pick at its $39.99 MSRP. Right now, however, you can pick up the battery-powered USI stylus and save $10 which scores you a solid stylus for just under $30 but the savings don’t stop there. Sign up for a free Rakuten account and you’ll grab an extra 7% cashback for a limited time. On top of that, new Rakuten users will get an extra $30 in their account after making their first eligible purchase from one of nearly 3,000 retailers. You can find the Lenovo USI stylus and sign up for Rakuten below.

Lenovo USI Stylus

Join Rakuten