Deal Alert: Grab The Detachable HP Chromebook x2 For Only $349

Still looking for that perfect Father’s Day gift?

Best Buy just knocked $150 off of the world’s first detachable Chromebook and that makes this one of the best devices around for under $400. When we’re talking bang for your buck, the HP Chromebook x2 offers up a powerful Intel Core m3 processor, beautiful high-res 3:2 display, detachable keyboard and the HP Active stylus that are all included in the price.

That’s a versatile Chromebook with a lot of bells and whistles. Whenever the detachable goes on sale for $399, we’re quick to recommend it for users wanting a premium experience on a budget. At $349, it goes without saying that this is a killer deal and I bet dad would love to unwrap one this Sunday.

Other notable deals for this weekend include the ASUS Chromebook C434 reduced to $529 at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also pick up the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 for an impressive $399 from Best Buy.

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook with a Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is also reduced this week down to around $585 from Amazon as well as Lenovo Direct.