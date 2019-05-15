Deal Alert: Google’s Pixel Slate Is Actually On Sale And The ASUS C434 Is Back To $500

It isn’t much but for the first time since its launch, Google’s Pixel Slate has seen a discount on Amazon. This particular deal comes in the form of the Intel Core m3 model with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Regularly priced at $799, Amazon has knocked a meager $40 off of the price which may not impress but something is better than nothing, right? For $759 minus a penny, you can own Google’s premium tablet-first Chromebook. The Core m3 combined with 8GB of RAM has proven to be a highly-capable machine for the productive and casual user alike.

If this one has been on your radar, you can use the savings to pick up the Slate keyboard or Brydge’s sweet G-type keyboard.

Core m3 Pixel Slate On Amazon

The more exciting deal, in my opinion, is ASUS’ latest flagship device. The Chromebook Flip C434 has set a new bar for Chromebook design and Office Depot has dropped the price again.

Save $70 on the Core m3, 4GB RAM C434 and get a beautiful convertible with crazy-narrow bezels and an aesthetic that stands out among to the crowd.

Grab on for $499 while this deal lasts.

ASUS Chromebook C434 For $499