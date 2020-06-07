Deal Alert: Take $100 off either of these Assistant smart displays

Smart speakers and Assistant-enabled displays are becoming commonplace in the American home and finding one that’s right for you is a lot easier than it was just a couple of years ago. My personal favorite is still the Lenovo Smart Clock that happens to be on offer at Best Buy right now for only $49.99. However, if you’re looking for something a bit larger, Lenovo’s 8″ and 10″ Google Assistant smart displays are a solid choice. At retail, the full-featured smart displays are a tad pricey and it would be tough to recommend them over say, the Nest Hub Max. That doesn’t change the fact that Lenovo’s hardware looks great and offers a good sound quality that’s capable of filling an entire room with ease.

Thankfully, both of Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled smart displays are currently enjoying a massive discount. Both the 8″ and 10″ models are $100 off at the moment when you shop at Lenovo’s website. On top of that, you can grab an extra 5% off your entire purchase when you use the promo code “EXTRAFIVE” at checkout. That will nab you the smaller model for a mere $94.99 and that’s a pretty solid deal for a very capable smart display. You can control all of your Assistant-enabled smart home tech, listen to some tunes, hear the morning news and even cast your favorite shows all on one handy device. You can find both models at the link below.

Shop Lenovo Smart Displays w/Assistant