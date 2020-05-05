Deal Alert: Get up to $150 off the “Not Pink” Pixelbook Go

We recently dismantled the question “should I buy the 4K Pixelbook Go” but regardless of how we feel, we also understand that some shoppers want it and are going to purchase the UHD #madebygoogle Chromebook. If you happen to be one of those people or you’ve been eyeing the “Not Pink” Pixelbook Go, Best Buy one of the first worthwhile deals we’ve seen on this uniquely pigmented Chromebook.

The more-robust Core i5 with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently $100 off at Best Buy which brings the highly-capable FHD model down to $899. That’s still a chunk to bite off but hey, who doesn’t like saving $100? If the 4K is really what want and you’re okay with that pink, not pink color, you can take $150 off of the $1399 retail of that particular model. I’ve checked around to see if this deal was mirrored at other Google resellers or the Google Store but it appears that this is a Best Buy exclusive this time. You can have the Not Pink Pixelbook Go delivered to your home or ship-to-store and pick it up via Best Buy’s curb-side pickup.

Not Pink Pixelbook Go @ Best Buy