Deal Alert: Get productive with these Full HD 15.6″ Acer Chromebooks for under $250

Looking for a full-size Chromebook on the cheap? Acer recently dropped a new version of the company’s 15.6″ Chromebook 315 and they appear to offer a lot of bang for your buck. The 315 builds on Acer’s continuing line of 15.6″ Chromebooks that began all the way back in 2015 with the OG Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531). Acer launched an AMD-powered version of the 315 last year but this refresh brings the power of Intel’s Gemini Lake-R processor together with the productivity of a built-in numeric keypad.

We have a couple of devices around the office that are sporting the N4020 Celeron processor found in this Acer and I can tell you, it’s no slouch. With Octane scores that flirt with 17,000, it will handle a decent workload and never break a sweat. With so many working and learning from home, many consumers are looking for a budget-friendly device with a lot of real estate and this Full HD Chromebook fits that bill perfectly. In addition to the large display, Acer has added a built-in keypad to bring even more productivity to the table. This is a feature that was first introduced to Chrome OS with Acer premium, enterprise-focused Chromebook 715. Granted, the Chromebook 315 isn’t made of premium materials like aluminum or magnesium alloy but they also won’t put you in the poor house.

Right now, you can grab the touch or non-touch versions of the Acer Chromebook 315 and they are priced to sell. Both models feature 4GB of RAM and a very welcome 64GB of storage. You can grab the non-touch model for only $219 at the moment and that’s a stout deal considering we’ve seen 11.6″ devices with these internals, lesser displays and half the storage that sell for much more. The touchscreen model is $30 off at $249. Personally, I don’t use the touchscreen on clamshell devices much but it’s a nice feature to have if you want it. For only $30 more than the non-touch model, it’s definitely worth considering. These Chromebooks will also get updates until June 2026. You can find both Acer’s at the link below.

Acer Chromebook 315 at Walmart