Deal Alert: Get An Open-box Pixelbook For the Insanely Low Price of $550!

This is it! The moment we’ve prepared our entire lives for and I couldn’t be more excited to share. If you have been struggling to decide which Chromebook to buy for around $500, Best Buy may have just sealed the deal with this excellent condition, open-box Pixelbook sale.

You can score the one and only, #MadeByGoogle Pixelbook that retails for $999 nearly half off. The only catch is that it is open-box. Depending on the seller, I would caution anyone to be wary of open-box items but this is Best Buy who has a reputation of not only specializing in repackaged computers, they are pretty good about backing up the devices they sell.

Best Buy has the open-box Pixelbook listed on their eBay storefront for $548.99 and the description does say it has a one year warranty. Likely, these are returns or floor models that have been cleaned up an put back in the box. Either way, they’re listed as “excellent” and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy one. As a matter of fact, that sounds like a really good idea.

Grab yours while they still have some to sell. I’ll see you over at eBay.

Thanks to Brian H. for sharing this hot deal.