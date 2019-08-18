Deal Alert: Core i3 HP Chromebook 15 back to $399

Despite being on the market for less than two months, the HP Chromebook 15 is once again discounted to the ridiculously low price of $399 at Sam’s Club. This time, the deal lasts more than one day and you don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to get in on the savings.

Robby’s overall review of the 15.6″ HP was positive and the fact that it’s the only Chromebook actually available with a numeric keypad makes it the obvious choice for users needing that particular feature. The problem is simply the price point. At a retail of $549, there are a lot of devices to choose from that offer a comparable, if not better, experience.

Now, at $399, the conversation changes a little. We’re talking an 8th gen Core i3 processor with 128GB of storage. All of that is housed in a very well-made device that looks and feels like premium models that cost significantly more.

Sam’s Club members can pick up the HP Chromebook 15 for $399 in stores and online but you don’t have to be a part of the club to enjoy a discount on this one. Sam’s Club offers select items to the public if you’re willing to pay a 10% premium over the exclusive club price. That means you can still score the HP Chromebook 15 for around $450 with the fee and shipping.

That being said, a basic membership at Sam’s Club is only $45 a year which is only $5 more than the 10% non-member fee on the HP. If your heart is set on the HP 15 and there’s a chance you may do some more shopping at Sam’s Club, do yourself a favor and get the membership. It will pay for itself in just a couple of shopping trips.

HP Chromebook 15 at Sam’s ClubJoin Sam’s Club