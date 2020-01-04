Deal Alert: Get an extra 10% off this customizable Chromebox from CTL

If you’re in the market for a new Chrome desktop, there’s no better place than CTL to begin your hunt. Based right here in the U.S., CTL offers a wide variety of EDU and enterprise solutions but as of late, they have led the pack when it comes to affordable Chromeboxes. Their entry-level CBx1 is equipped with the refreshed Kaby Lake Celeron 3867U processor and it comes with a standard 128GB of storage which is 4X what you’ll get from the base models from other OEMs. Oh yeah, they also do this at a lower price than the “other guys.”

The $289 CTL Chromebox CBx1 is currently on sale for $249 but for a limited time, you can knock another 10% off when you use the promo code CBx1Q1PROMO at checkout. The deal only applies to the Celeron model but that means you can get a new Chromebox for only $224.10 and it’s better equipped than the competition. As an added bonus, you can customize the CBx1 and still use the discount code. You can upgrade to a whopping 16GB of RAM and be out the door for around $310 and CTL will cover the shipping!

This is hands-down the best deal around on a Celeron Chromebox and like all Kaby Lake boxes, you’ll get guaranteed updates through June of 2025. It is especially well-suited to be a very inexpensive device to rock all of your new Stadia games. That’s a pretty sweet deal. If you’re looking for a little more power, CTL has knocked $90 off of their Core i7, 8GB/32GB box and it too is customizable if you’d like to upgrade the internals without any DIY. Check out the Chromebox CBx1 from CTL along with a lot of other great devices like their rugged EDU Chromebooks built for the classroom.

CTL Chromebox CBx1 CeleronShop CTL

If you’re buying the Celeron Chromebox, don’t forget to use the promo code “CBx1Q1PROMO” at checkout.