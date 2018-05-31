Deal Alert: ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 For $439

Look, the Pixelbook is a beautifully crafted piece of hardware and sure, the Samsung Chromebook Pro offers the same 3:2 display and a nice little slot for your stylus. Still, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times.

The ASUS Chromebook C302 is one of my favorite Chromebooks, ever.

You get the same performance as the Pro and with Samsung’s ever-fluctuating prices, you’ll save yourself around $100 by choosing the ASUS. The Full HD display is still well above average in the Chrome OS segment and in my humble opinion, the C302 is just plain beautiful.

Not only that, it seems to be built, well, better than the Samsung. It has sleek, clean lines, a solid chassis and a design that rivals any product Apple makes.

Since last year’s Black Friday sales, the ASUS Chromebook C302 has stayed consistently around $470 which saves you a little change from its $499 MSRP but right now, Amazon has brought the price down to $439.

Sharing my humble opinion once again, that makes this one of the best deals going on a mid-range Chromebook at the moment. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll get for your money.



Chrome OS

Intel 6th Gen Core m3 processor

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

12.5″ 1920×1080 touch display

All-aluminum chassis

Backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C/MicroSD slot/3.5mm headphone jack

Android Apps

1-year Manufacturer warrant with Accident Damage Protection (Chromebook industry exclusive to the best of my knowledge)

This all adds up to some serious bang for your buck. If you’re in the market for a little more horsepower, the Core m5 model is on sale at Amazon as well. Check it out below.

ASUS C302 On Amazon

Update: Best Buy’s eBay store has the ASUS C302 for $429.

ASUS C302 From Best Buy