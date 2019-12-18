Deal Alert: $50 off the Google Nest Hub and snag a free Nest Mini

Just in case you missed it, Robby just shared a great video that details exactly why the new Nest Mini is a must-have upgrade and the hands-down winner in the matchup against the original Google Home Mini. Right now is a great time to buy with bundles that include the Nest Mini for $35 and a 3rd Gen Chromecast for only $16.

If you’ve been considering one of Google’s smart displays, you can score a great deal on one at Best Buy and you’ll get the aforementioned Nest Mini on the house. Regularly $129, Best Buy has knocked $50 off the retail price and when you add it to your cart, you’ll be prompted to pick the Nest Mini color of your choice. In addition to that awesome freebie, you’ll get 3-months each of Pandora Premium and SiriusXM at no cost. This is a really good deal and for under $100, it would be a great gift for that techie in your life or perhaps, a little present to yourself.

Nest Hub with free Nest Mini at Best Buy