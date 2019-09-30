Deal Alert: $399 will score you a Core i3 HP Chromebook 15

The 15.6″ Chromebook landscape is expanding and there is a wide variety of devices to choose from as compared to just a year ago. You can even take your pick of Chromebooks that offer an integrated numeric keypad if you’re into data entry or just love crunching numbers on the quick.

When it comes to value, the HP Chromebook 15 comes to mind thanks to an 8th gen Core i3 processor and retail price around $550. While I still contend that any Core-powered Chromebook should come with 8GB of RAM standard, the 4GB/128GB HP Chromebook 15 is still a formidable machine with a lot of great features to offer at a reasonable price.

Take $150 off that price tag and you’re talking one of the most well-equipped Chromebooks in the $400 price range. That’s exactly what Sam’s Club has done and you don’t even have to be a member to grab some serious savings. For Club Members, the HP Chromebook 15 is a cool $399 and Plus members can also take advantage of free shipping. If you aren’t a member, you can still use the guest checkout but you’ll pay an extra 10% non-member fee but that still grabs you this premium Chromebook for under $450.

HP Chromebook 15

Chrome OS

Intel Core i3-8130U processor

4GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

15.6″ Full HD IPS touch display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.1, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio jack

B&O branded audio

Android and Linux app ready

You can also add a three year protection plan from Square Trade for only $40. That’s a lot of coverage for very little money.

HP Chromebook 15 at Sam’s Club