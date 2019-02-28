Deal Alert: 25% Off The Core i3 Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14

Still in the market for the latest flagship Chromebook? Great, here’s another option to make the decision a little more difficult.

Seriously though, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 brings a lot to the table including a Core i3 Kaby Lake processor, 128GB of storage and unlike the HP x360, a garaged stylus to use with your touchscreen convertible.

Don’t get me wrong, the HP is still my top pick of 2019 at this point but I understand that some users like having a native writing tool that conveniently stows out of the way. Honestly, if it weren’t for the minimal 4GB of RAM, the Dell would out-spec the HP.

Either way, if you’ve been eyeing the Dell, you can save a whopping $159 right now directly from the Dell outlet. They’re even offering some bundles that include things like Targus cases, a wireless mouse or my personal favorite, 1 year of accidental damage protection.

For about $120 less than the cost of just the Chromebook, you can get a 14″ convertible Chromebook with a year of protection against life’s little mishaps.

For a closer look at the Inspiron Chromebook 14, check out Robby’s full review:

If the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 is on your radar, grab one while this deal is still happening. They probably won’t last long at this price.

Special thanks to George E. for sharing this deal.