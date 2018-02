I’ll keep this one short and sweet because there are only a few left to buy.

You can pick up the Core i5, 256GB Pixelbook by Google on Amazon right now for only $1049! That’s $150 off the current retail price.

Here’s a tip. If you decide to pick up the Pixelbook Pen as well, scroll down the page and add it to your cart separately. If you pick the “bundle” that Amazon offers, you’ll end up paying more for the pair.

Grab one while you still can.

