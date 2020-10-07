Deal Alert: Steal this $230 Assistant speaker from Harmon Kardon for $80

We haven’t had the pleasure of reviewing Harmon Kardon’s Citation One speaker with Google Assistant but some reviewers tout it as a more affordable alternative to the $300 Google Home Max. The only major nits found by most reviewers are the speaker’s lack-luster listening abilities when attempting to invoke the Google Assistant and the fact that the bass response can be a tad overpowering at times. Overall, the Citation One is one of the most desirable third-party Assistant speakers on the market but it is a bit pricey for the average consumer. When you consider the fact that Google just launched the new Nest Audio that features some serious audio upgrades over the original Google Home and it’s only $99, the Harmon Kardon quickly becomes a bit of a hard sell.

That said, Best Buy’s bonus Deal of the Day just happens to include the gray version of the $229.99 Citation One and you can pick it up for the tantalizing price of only $79.99. That’s $150 off a very capable smart speaker with premium audio quality and a very Google-y aesthetic. The Citation One is powered by a 20mm tweeter and an impressive 80mm woofer. That’s slightly larger than the drivers found in the Nest Audio and I’d bet that Harmon Kardon has tuned them to get some high-quality audio out of this speaker that stands only 7.5 inches tall.

In addition to having a speaker tuned by Harmon Kardon, the Citation One offers full Assistant capabilities and can be set up in a group with your other Nest and Google Home devices. You also get the advantage of Bluetooth streaming which, honestly, should be a standard feature on any smart speaker. The one thing you won’t get is a 3.5mm audio jack. The same can be said for the Nest Audio but, as I pointed out in the unboxing, I think this feature is overrated on a smart speaker. Anyway, if you have been eyeing the Citation One in hopes of scoring a deal, today is your day. You can find the Harmon Kardon Citation One w/Google Assistant at the link below.

Citation One at Best Buy

Nest Audio Unboxing