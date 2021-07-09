Deal Alert: $102 off this Lenovo smart home starter kit

Whether you’re looking to get your first smart home setup started or you want to add some new smart devices to your existing Assistant-enabled domicile, Lenovo has a Black Friday in July deal you may want to check out. The deal consists of TWO smart clocks with the Google Assistant baked right in and a cartload of smart plugs and bulbs to get your most-used devices and lighting connected and ready to control with simple voice commands or your phone even when you’re not at home. Here’s a rundown of what this bundle has to offer.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential x2

One of my favorite Assistant devices, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential combines all the handiness of an Assistant smart speaker with the usefulness of an alarm clock. The 4″ LED screen displays the time, temperature, and basic weather conditions. Around the back of the bedside smart speaker, you’ll find a handy nightlight that will illuminate your path without waking your partner in case you need to get up in the middle of the night for a snack. It lacks a camera and it doesn’t have a touch display but it is intended to be a clock not a device for consuming media which is why I consider it more of a smart speaker, not a smart display. Still, it’s a decent-sounding speaker and does everything it is designed to do very well. With this bundle, you’ll get two of the Essentials Smart Clocks to control all of your smart things and get you up on time.

Lenovo Smart Home Bundle

With your Smart Clocks, you will get four of Lenovo’s Assistant-compatible smart plugs and color smart bulbs. These smart accessories will work with your Google Assistant devices as well as Amazon Alexa products. This package normally runs $250 but Lenovo has slashed the price down to $149.97 and you can get another 10% cashback if you use your Rakuten account at checkout. As a little bonus, you can knock another $7.50 off of the price if you use the promo code EXTRAFIVE when you check out. This is a very solid deal for anyone wanting to expand their smart home or just get started on the right foot with an Assistant-enable space. If this bundle is more than you’re needing, there’s a lesser package that includes a single clock, 2-pack of plugs, and a single smart bulb for $89.99, a savings of $31.97.

Leonvo Smart Home Bundles

