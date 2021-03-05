Deal Alert: $100 off the formidable Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is officially available but the jury’s still out as to whether or not Samsung’s premium follow-up is going to be worth its $699 price tag. At least for now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is still the reigning champion when it comes to the best value and overall features in a premium Chromebook. The 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM is powerful enough to chew through just about anything. Whether you’re a tab hoarder, YouTube binger, or a developer looking to leverage Linux on Chrome OS, the Spin can handle it.

The Spin offers ample power but what makes it so impressive is the very affordable price tag. At $629, you won’t find another Chromebook with these specs and that’s not even considering the fact that the Spin 713 has that beautiful 3:2 display that offers up the exact same real estate as a standard 14″ FullHD display. No doubt about it, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a unicorn among a hodgepodge of devices that are either underpowered or overpriced.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Review

If you ask us, $629 is a very reasonable asking price for this premium, all-aluminum Chromebook but guess what? You don’t have to pay that much. Right now, Best Buy has once again knocked $100 off of the Spin’s price tag. That means you can score our #1 top pick of 2020 for only $529 get, what we consider, the best deal around on a flagship device. This Chromebook will get updates through June of 2028 and Chrome OS’s regular updates will keep you safe, secure, and moving without a second thought. You can check out the deal below or head to your local Best Buy to see if they have one in stock. Don’t forget to sign up for our new Deals newsletter so you won’t miss out on the savings as they happen.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy