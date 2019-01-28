Deal Alert: $100 Off Samsung Chromebooks w/Free AKG Headphones

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung was gifting Chromebook buyers with a shiny, new set of AKG wireless headphones on select devices. That deal is still going but it just got a whole lot sweeter.

$100 sweeter, to be exact.

Currently, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook Pro w/backlit keyboard or the Celeron or Core m3 version of the Chromebook Plus v2 at a $100 discount and you’ll still get the AKG wireless headphones to boot. (AKG N200 valued at $149.99)

If you just don’t care about a new set of headphones, you could always gift them or sell them on eBay.

Still not interested? Amazon has the same deal going on the Chromebook Plus v2. You won’t get the headphones but the $100 savings is yours for the taking.

The Celeron version of the Chromebook Plus v2 may have been a step backward in some regards compared to the original ARM-powered model but performance wise, it’s the better machine. Grabbing one for $399 is probably the best deal going on a premium convertible at the moment.

I’m not sure if Samsung is clearing inventory to make room for something new or they’re just trying to take a bite out of the expanding premium device market. Either way, I wouldn’t expect this deal to last very long so now’s the time to grab some savings on some great Chromebooks.