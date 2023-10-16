Don’t miss this deal on the awesome Acer Chromebook 516 GE for $499

For the past 10 days I’ve been out of town with the family. After a 12 hour drive down to Florida, a 7 day cruise, and a 12 hour drive back, I’ve been out of the office for quite a bit of time. And for this lengthy trip, I had to really think through which device would be the best overall companion for this length of time away from the desk. After all, for people like me, there are no real vacations.

Being a small business owner, it’s quite difficult to just turn things off and walk away for that length of time, so I knew I’d still be creating content on the road or on a cruise ship like I normally would. And when it was time to decide which device to do that on, I didn’t hesitate too much in making my decision.

While I’m in love with the new Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i, I knew that being away from a large screen for 10 days would make me long for screen real estate that the 14-inch Slim 3i couldn’t offer. So I reached for something considerably larger: the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

As I said in our review of this 16-inch QHD Chromebook, in aiming to make a great gaming device, Acer went and simply built a beast of a Chromebook. Sure, it has the RGB keyboard flare, but the inclusion of the powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of NVMe storage, a wide variety of ports, upward-facing speakers, 350 nit screen, 1080p webcam, glass trackpad, and wildly firm/light chassis (only 3.6 pounds) make this Chromebook an absolutely formidable machine.

And right now, it’s on sale for only $499! With the upcoming Chromebook Plus update headed for this device in the coming days, the only reason I could see someone passing on this device is if they need a touchscreen or convertible experience. Apart from those use cases, this Chromebook is best in class and having to rely on it daily while out of town the past 10 days only further convinced me that it is one of my absolute favorite Chromebooks ever made. And when it goes on sale, it’s just that much more intriguing. Don’t miss it!

