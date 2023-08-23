If you are looking for a big screen Chromebook at a great price, this is the one

When we talk about Chromebook deals, there are usually two camps of people shopping: those looking for the absolute best value and those that are looking for a particular type of device at a discounted rate. This deal is more of the latter, though I’d argue that it is simply a great deal all around, too. On sale right now for a massive $200 off, the Acer Chromebook 317 is one of the largest Chromebooks available that’s actually worth buying.

While I think the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the absolute sweet spot for mobility and screen size at 16-inches and under 4 pounds, there are those out there that are looking for even more screen real estate that they can take on the go with them. For those of you looking for the largest Chromebook form factor that currently exists, the 317 is what you want.

The touch-enabled screen is 17.3-inches and comes in at FHD, but the added space also makes room for a numeric keypad, a huge trackpad, and upward-facing speakers, too. Inside, the Chromebook 317 comes with the Intel N6000, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card. With a ton of ports (2xUSB Type C, 2x USB Type A, headphone/mic), a backlit keyboard, and huge glass trackpad, this Chromebook delivers most of the added niceties you look for.

With these sorts of specs, the Acer Chromebook 317 won’t be the fastest device you’ve ever used, but it is plenty quick. Add in all the nice amenities on offer and you have a very compelling Chromebook that I found very nice to use back when I took it for a spin. Though I’ve always felt the $499 price tag was a bit much, this $299 price point strikes a great balance for a device that is delightful to use and very, very unique for its size.

Newsletter Signup