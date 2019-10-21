Lenovo’s 4K Chromebook hits one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen

Until the Pixelbook Go starts shipping in its Core i7 4K variation, Lenovo still holds the title of the only 4K Chromebook in town. Even when that version of the Pixelbook Go does become available, Lenovo will still be the only 15.6-inch 4K Chromebook on offer and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

I’ll be honest, the top-tier Lenovo Yoga C630 is one of my favorite Chromebooks on offer and has always been held back by two things: price and battery life. After all, you are getting a solid, all-aluminum build, great keyboard with backlit keys, a glass trackpad, convertible form factor, ultra-fast processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and arguably the best screen of any Chromebook in the market.

The battery hangup is one that is created by the stellar average battery life we’ve come to expect from Chrombooks in general. 8-10 hours of mixed use is basically the standard every Chromebook needs to live up to and the 4K version of Lenovo’s Yoga C630 simply doesn’t. At best, you can expect about 6-7 hours on a charge. If you are aggressive in your usage or screen brightness, that number obviously continues to go down from there. It isn’t the end of the world by any means, but I hate the idea of my daily device not having the stamina to easily cruise through a full day if I need it to.



For many users, however, this isn’t really a deal-breaker. If that sounds like you, the updated pricing on the 4K Yoga C630 might be just the thing that pushes this Chromebook from a “nice to have” device to a “get it now” one. With all the positives this Chromebook brings to the table, the $899 price was still a lot to swallow for a ton of people. The good news is, for the time being you can buy this monster Chromebook for $639.99 right from Lenovo’s website. That’s a staggering $260 off the price this Chromebook has hovered around since it launched. If you’ve been waiting on the right time to jump in on this device, the time is now!

