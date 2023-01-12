Don’t miss this $200 discount on the solid HP Chromebook x360 14c

A month ago, this deal would be one of many and likely lost in a sea of savings we tend to drown in every November and December around here at Chrome Unboxed. However, as things shift away from the gift giving holiday season, we not only start to see new hardware on the cusp of release, but a cooling off when it comes to deals as well.

It’s an expected ebb and flow, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still a ton of you out there looking for a great deal on a Chromebook either for yourself or someone you care about. Just because the buying prime time is over, it doesn’t mean great deals are out the door or that you should give up on looking. And this deal is a perfect example of that.

Well made, capable, beautiful Chromebook

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is one of my all-time favorite deal devices in a lot of ways. At the MSRP, I have a hard time recommending it due to the 250 nit display. Other than that one shortfall, however, there is little to nag on this Chromebook for. It is an aluminum chassis with beautiful color and curves, it has a fingerprint scanner, a fantastic keyboard/trackpad combo, is a convertible, and has USI support with a magnetic spot for the pen when not in use.

As an overall Chromebook, I still really love this device, and when it goes on sale, it is impossible to deny the likability of it. Right now, for instance, the x360 14c is $200 off its normal price, bringing it all the way down to $499. And for that sort of money, you’re going to love this Chromebook.

With it’s 11th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there’s little you’ll throw at this Chromebook that it won’t be able to handle, and if you score it at only $499, you’ll feel even better about that sweet performance knowing that you got a massive discount at the register for it.

Don’t hold off too long if it looks like a good fit, however; with the holiday season in the rear view mirror, these deals don’t tend to hang around that long. At the full $699 MSRP, I have a hard time recommending this one. But with this deep of a discount, it becomes a bit of a steal. Go get it while you still can.

