Dashlane Password Manager has extension temporarily removed from Chrome Web Store

Another day, another password manager suffers an unfortunate hiccup in Google’s Chrome Web Store. On the heels of LastPass accidentally deleting their own Chrome extension, the popular password manager Dashlane had their extension removed from the Web Store. First reported by Techdows, Dashlane’s extension was taken down by the Chrome Web Store which cited an unspecified User Data Privacy / Use of Permissions violation. Dashlane Senior Engineer Thomas G. took to the Google Groups’ extension channel looking for assistance from the Web Store to address the issue.

Our extension (Dashlane Password Manager, 3M+ users, ID: fdjamakpfbbddfjaooikfcpapjohcfmg) has been removed from the store on Saturday morning.

The reason invoked is User Data Privacy / Use of Permissions. Indeed we are using a very powerful set permissions, but they are needed for Dashlane to work on everywhere. However we are in the dark for the next steps:- We don’t know exactly what permission is causing the problem. Can you be more specific and provide assistance to resolve the issue?- The extension has been taken down very quickly. We received a first email on Friday (stating that we have 7 days to fix the issue). We reacted instantly by filling the permission justification form and pushing a new version. This apparently had no effect, the extension has been removed 24h hours after. Can you reinstate the extension while we are discussing the issue? Google Groups

The outage, which lasted roughly three days, did not affect users who already had the extension installed, use Dashlane on Firefox, Safari or Edge or Dashlane’s freestanding apps. The status page for the password manager was updated on Feb. 11 to clarify that the team was, in fact, working with Google to get the extension reinstated as soon as the Web Store team gave them the thumbs up. While there has been no official statement on what specifics triggered the takedown, the Dashlane extension has now been fully restored to the Chrome Web Store.

Founded in 2009, Dashlane released its first software version in 2012 and since has become one of the leading password managers in the world. Their Chrome extension has more than 5 million downloads and the company crested 10 million active users in 2018. They even had a pretty epic Super Bowl commercial this year.

Super Bowl 2020 Commercials Dashlane Password Paradise Another day, another password manager suffers an unfortunate hiccup in Google's Chrome Web Store. On the heels of LastPass accidentally deleting their own Chrome extension, the popular password manager Dashlane had their extension removed from the Web Store. First reported by Techdows, Dashlane's ex

Dashlane Password Manager offers a variety of plan options with the basic one being free to use for consumers. For $4.99/month, you can upgrade to Premium and get Dark Web monitoring and alerts as well as a built-in VPN. Learn more at Dashlane.

Dashlane Password Manager

Source: Techdows