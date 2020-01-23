LastPass admits self-inflicted wound after accidental deletion of their Chrome Extension

If you’ve been frantically hunting around the Chrome Web Store for the LastPass Password Manager extension, you probably realized quickly that it was nowhere to be found. In what can only be described as a Monty Python, Holy Grail pre-credits bungle, LastPass has somehow managed to “accidentally” deleter their own extension from the Chrome Web Store. In a string of tweets that followed from LastPass’s Twitter account for status updates, they clarified that it was not an outage but a mistake on their part.

The LastPass team went on to state that they were working with Google to get the extension back into the Web Store and that users were still able to access their Vault on the web, via mobile and using extensions from other browsers. Six hours ago, LastPass stated that they were just awaiting Google’s official review before the extension would be reinstated.

The LastPass extension in the Chrome Web Store was accidentally removed by us and we are working with the Google team to restore it ASAP. You can still access your Vault by signing in on our website. Thank you for your understanding and patience in the meantime. — LastPass Status (@LastPassStatus) January 22, 2020

Roughly 24 hours later, it appears that the LastPass extension has returned to the Chrome Web Store. While I’m sure this left some egg on the faces of the involved parties, it’s good to see that LastPass and Google were able to get this zipped up as quickly as they did. If you’re still looking for the extension, you can grab it from the Chrome Web Store here.