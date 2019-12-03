Cyber Week Deals: Get $100 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 15

Black Friday is safely in the rearview and Cyber Monday deals are winding down but after a record online shopping day in the U.S. However, there are still deals to be had on Chromebooks, Nest devices and more if you’re still working down your holiday gift list. Best Buy is still running some decent deals on a number of Chromebooks and the Acer Chromebook Spin 15 is one of the best at $100 off of retail.

The FullHD convertible features many of the great features we’ve come to love in Acer’s 15.6″ lineup. It has those great upward-firing speakers on the left and right of the keyboard, a mostly-aluminum chassis and looks way more premium than its price tag would profess. The Spin 15 offers a good variety of ports with 2 each of USB-C and USB-A as well as a single MicroSD card slot for storage expansion and file transfers.

At 4.85 lbs, this Chromebook probably isn’t one you’ll want to tote around in your backpack all day, every day but it is perfect to have at home or even the office as a productivity machine. Not to mention the fact that a FullHD screen this size is great for consuming video content and such.

On the inside, the Spin 15 is powered by the Intel Pentium N4200 processor found in its clamshell sibling, the Chromebook CB515. It has a modest 4GB of ram and 32GB of storage but thanks to the nature of Chrome OS, storage isn’t really that big of a deal. If I were looking for a laptop for someone like my parents, this would be at or near the top of my list. Normally priced at $399, Best Buy is selling the Chromebook Spin 15 for $299 and you’ll score 3 months of Disney+ for free is you’re a new user.

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 at Best Buy