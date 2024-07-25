CTL launches the Chromebook PX141E Series

If you don’t know them, CTL is a leading provider of education and enterprise Chromebooks, and they recently announced the CTL Chromebook PX141E series, the next generation of their popular 14″ Chromebooks. Designed for education and enterprise users, the PX141E series is powerful, connected, and durable, making it an ideal option for all-day productivity.

The PX141E series comes in two models: a 14″ HD with and without a touchscreen. Both models are powered by an Intel® Processor N100, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The PX141E series also features improved connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, for faster and more reliable connections.

We are excited to introduce the CTL Chromebook PX141E series. The PX141E series is a powerful and connected Chromebook that is perfect for education and enterprise users. With its long battery life, durable construction, and a variety of features, the PX141E series is the ideal Chromebook for all-day productivity. Erik Stromquist, CEO

Both models come with Intel UHD graphics, are MIL-STD-810H tested, and have a spill-resistant keyboard that is ready for the classroom or work on the road. At just 3.67 pounds, these devices are also light enough to be used on the go without much burden.

The PX141E series will also get updates until June 2033, are shipped in environmentally-friendly bulk packaging featuring Forest Service Council certification, and come with both easy repair options and end of life trade-in options for responsible recycling, too. Whether you are shopping for your business or school, these devices are worth a look for sure.

