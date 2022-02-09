CTL launches cost-effective 14-inch Jasper Lake Chromebooks

Last fall, CTL launched its newest education-focused Chromebook in the form of the 11.6″ PX11-E. That device comes bearing the latest small-core Jasper Lake CPUs from Intel and is geared towards K-12 students. This month, the Oregon-based technology company brings a follow-up Jasper Lake device that’s aimed squarely at students, educators, and even the enterprise sector.

CTL Chromebook PX14-E

Like the Chromebook PX11-E, the all-new CTL Chromebook PX14-E is powered by the Intel Jasper Lake family but this model features a much larger 14″ display. Buyers can opt for an HD or Full HD display and the Chromebook PX14-E can be configured with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The FHD model features the quad-core Intel N5100 while the HD version gets 4GB of RAM and the dual-core Intel N4500. Both of these chips have proven themselves as solid performers that are capable of handling moderate to heavy web-based tasks and even running some Linux apps if needed.

Both models come equipped with 2 x USB-C ports, 1 X USB- 3.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and an HD webcam for video calls. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 which means fast reliable connectivity. The clamshell Chromebook is built with the same durable design that we’ve come to expect from CTL and comes with a 1-year warranty and free shipping on any orders over $99. Extended warranties and accident protection is available for this and all CTL Chrome OS devices and start as low as $29.99.

Eligible Google Workspace customers can enjoy basic Zero-Touch Enrollment when purchasing a new CTL Chromebook PX14-E with a Chrome Management License. Qualified accounts can also get free 2-way RMA shipping when requesting in-warranty repairs for any CTL Chrome OS devices. Building on Google’s latest initiative to encourage on-site device service, CTL is committed to keeping serviceable parts on-hand and available for qualified accounts so that IT admins can keep devices up and running with as little downtime as possible.

While clearly geared toward the EDU sector, the new CTL Chromebook PX14-E should make a very good entry-level device for enterprise customers and the price tag makes it a very cost-effective option. The CTL Chromebook PX14-E starts at a mere $299 and that’s a solid MSRP for a device that can actually handle some work. You can pre-order the Chromebook PX14-E and PX14-EX directly from CTL at the link below or through your institution’s certified reseller. Devices begin shipping in April.