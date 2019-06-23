CTL Launches 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation

Oregon-based company CTL continues to expand its presence in the Chrome OS market with a variety of Chromebooks and what is hands-down the most affordable Chromebox you can buy. The latest addition to their lineup is the customizable Core i7 Chromebox CBx1 and now they’ve paired the box with their own CTL displays to create an all-in-one workstation.

Options include 27″ and 24″ 1080P ADS monitors but the creme of the crop comes in the form of a 28.8″ 4K display and all three workstations come with the Core i7 Chromebox mounted discretely to the back. All cables are included and the bundles are designed to be ready to plug and play out of the box.

If you’ve dropped money on a top-of-the-line Chromebox and a high-end monitor, you know how easily your budget quickly gets stretched to well over a thousand dollars. CTL has created this as a cost-effective solution that will score you the 4K bundle for just $999.

The Chromebox comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but you can have CTL upgrade them for you all the way up to 32GB/256GB if that’s more to your liking.

We haven’t tested the CTL monitors yet but these guys have been catering to the ED-Tech sector for years. I’m betting that the quality will be on par with the Chromebooks that make CTL a leader in their segment.

You can learn more about the new workstations and all of CTL’s products at the link below.