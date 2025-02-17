CTL is offering a free webinar to help improve your Google Workspace security

Data breaches pose a real and present threat to organizations of all sizes. CTL’s upcoming webinar, Protect Your Data: Mastering Google Workspace Security, offers a practical guide to fortifying your Google Workspace environment. Scheduled for February 26th, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, this webinar will cover essential tools and strategies within the Google Admin console.

What to expect

The session will begin with an overview of the current threat landscape, emphasizing the importance of proactive security measures within Google Workspace. Participants will learn about the Investigation Tool and its applications in searching, analyzing, and responding to security events. A live demonstration will illustrate real-world use cases, including investigating compromised accounts and responding to phishing attacks.

The webinar will also cover Drive Trust Rules and their role in preventing data leaks and controlling external sharing with practical examples and best practices for implementation provided. Context-Aware Access will be explored, detailing how granular access control can be implemented based on user context, such as location and device, and its integration with other Google Workspace security features.

Data Classification & Protection, including the use of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to identify and protect sensitive data like PII, will be explained as well. The session will also cover API Access Control, focusing on securing API connections using OAuth and service accounts. Advanced domain management and support within Google Workspace will also be addressed.

Most importantly, a live Q&A session will follow the presentation, allowing attendees to ask specific questions. Key takeaways will be summarized, and a list of resources for further learning will be provided. If all of that sounds like it could be helpful or your organization, you can sign up for the webinar easily and quickly over on CTL’s website.