CTL expands Zero-Touch Enrollment to entire Chrome OS lineup

It’s no secret that the “new normal” is going to look a lot different when we finally arrive at the other side of the now year-long pandemic. For educational institutions and businesses, it means rethinking how we learn and work even when we’re all able to return to in-person activities. Yes, many of us will head back to the office or the classroom and life will finally feel “normal” but many schools and companies are now exploring methods in which IT departments can deploy devices remotely at volume.

Enter Zero-touch enrollment. Zero-touch enrollment isn’t an entirely new concept but Google is adding its own seasoning specifically for Chrome OS devices. So, what is Zero-touch enrollment? Here’s a quick breakdown from Google’s own support page.

Chrome OS zero-touch enrollment is an alternative to manually enrolling devices, where a pre-provisioning partner (device manufacturer, distributor or reseller) sends instructions to Google to automatically enroll a Chrome device into a customer’s domain after a device is turned on and connected to the internet. Google Support

Essentially, Zero-touch enrollment takes all of the “hands-on” work out of deploying new Chrome OS devices. When a company or school distributes new machines, the end-user needs only to log in with their managed domain credentials and everything is set up and ready to go. Too easy.

It only makes sense that Chromebook manufacturers that offer Google Management tools would extend their portfolio to include Zero-touch enrollment. That’s exactly what Oregon-based CTL has done. Specializing in EDU and enterprise technology and hardware, CTL is now offering ZTE for the entire lineup of its latest Chrome OS devices. This includes the rugged 11.6″ NL7 models, the 14″ NL8 Chromebooks, and the company’s best in class Chromebox mini PCs.

To get started with Zero-touch enrollment, you can contact CTL below and discuss new devices and the steps for pre-provision. Then, you’ll be all set to send out your new Chrome OS fleet and your employees or students can hit the ground running.

Contact CTL