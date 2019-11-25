CTL’s Black Friday features Chromeboxes and Tablets starting at $199

When you think Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the name CTL probably doesn’t come to mind but the Oregon-based tech company knows a thing or two about Chrome OS. An industry leader in EDU Tech, CTL offers some of the best Chromebooks and Chrome devices on the market at some of the best prices and this week, they’re tossing up some deals for the public that beat out comparable products from every other manufacturer.

CLT Chromebook Tablet Tx1

If you’re looking for a Chrome OS tablet that’s suitable for the little ones, CTL’s Rockchip-powered Tx1 tablet is as good as it gets. The 9.7″ durable tablet features the exact same specs as devices from Acer and ASUS but it’s consistently priced less at around $280. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to pick up the rugged Chromebook tablet and save a whopping $80. This is a great secondary device to have around for the kids or chuck in your bag when you’re on the go. At $199, you won’t find a better deal on a similar device.

If you’re looking for a keyboard to pair with the CTL Tx1, Belkin makes a handy Chrome OS one that has a nice cradle to hold the tablet in place.

CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 Belkin Chrome OS keyboard w/cradle

CTL Chromebox CBX1C

If a desktop is on your wishlist, CTL has an unparalleled offer on their refreshed Celeron Chromebox. It features the updated Intel Celeron 3867U processor, 4GB of upgradeable RAM and an impressive 128GB of SSD storage. The CBx1C Chromebox is already the least inexpensive on the market when you compare apples to apples and this Friday, you can grab it for the insanely low price of $199! Seriously, if you were looking for a Chromebox to play Stadia on and wanted to do so on the cheap, this is the one. The Chromebox CBx1 can be easily upgraded with more RAM and storage if you like and CTL will even do so for you at a very reasonable price.

CTL Chromebox CBX1-7

Need more power? CTL has you covered. Their Core i7 Chromebox is also the cheapest in its class and you can pick up an extra $80 in savings on Black Friday. Equipped with an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the CBx1-7 is a monster of a device that only costs $629. It’s perfect for the power user that wants to take advantage of Linux apps or businesses that need a powerful digital signage solution. Friday, you can pick up the Core i7 Chromebox for only $579 which makes it my top pick for a Chrome desktop this holiday season. Like the Celeron model, CTL will upgrade the RAM and or storage at your request and as always, shipping is on the house.

Stay tuned for more great deals as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw near. There’s a lot more to come.