CTL brings Windows to its powerful Chromebox CBX2 in new Parallels partnership

Despite attempts from Microsoft to edge back into a larger share of the Education market, the fact remains that Google’s Chrome OS is still the dominant force in the classroom. With the feather in its cap, Google has now aimed its sights squarely at the Enterprise sector with a major push for not only mass adoption of the company’s extensive cloud services but also for expanding hardware offerings. In addition to more-powerful Chrome OS devices and tools like the in-built Linux container, Google recently forged a partnership with industry leader Parallels to bring the Windows desktop to Chrome OS.

In case you aren’t familiar with Parallels, they are the folks behind the Parallels desktop that has long delivered a Windows Virtual Machine to macOS users around the world. That’s not all that they do but that’s what Parallels has done best for years. The partnership with Google brings Parallels’ Windows desktop environment to Chrome OS with the intention of helping enterprises bridge the gap between legacy software and the cloud-based movement that has exploded over the past five years.

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions. Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS is an IT managed solution that allows users to simply and securely run native Windows applications on Chrome OS devices both online and offline.

Lenovo and HP have already partnered with Parallels to offer up Enterprise solutions for companies adopting Chrome OS and this week, CTL has entered the fray. The Oregon-based company specializes in EDU and Enterprise hardware and cloud management solutions with an emphasis on Chrome OS devices. CTL’s latest Chromebox CBx2 is not only one of the most powerful Chrome OS desktop devices around but it is also the most affordable. It features 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake CPUs and can be customized with up to 64GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of storage. To bolster the already impressive power of the CBx2, CTL has now partnered with Parallels to bring the Chromebox to the Enterprise sector with the Windows desktop in tow.

Parallels and CTL have partnered together to offer customers a bundled solution that combines the simplicity and security of Chrome OS with the flexibility to run Windows applications in an easy to deploy and use virtual machine.

The new CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Parallels bundle is now available to order with the base model Core i7, 8GB/128GB coming in at a very respectable $799. This includes a one-year license for the Parallels Windows Desktop that can be renewed annually for $69.99 per device. This device is the perfect desktop machine to give power users, admins, and employees all the tools they need in one, simple solution. Not only do you get a powerful Chrome OS experience, you now have access to a full Windows environment, Android apps, and a Linux environment for the developers on your team. You can learn more about the new CTL Chromebox CBx2/Parallels bundle at the link below.

Bundling a powerful device like the CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 processor with the secure and easy-to-use virtual machine capabilities like Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS will allow our customers to be more productive and efficient. Erik Stromquist, CTL CEO

CTL Chromebox CBx2 i7 w/Parallels