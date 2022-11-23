CTL Black Friday: $99 Chromebooks, 50% off accessories and more

Thanksgiving Day is upon us and that means family, feasting, and of course, more Black Friday deals. Oregon-based CTL has jumped on the early Black Friday bandwagon and is offering some stellar savings on a variety of rugged ChromeOS devices and accessories to help you ring in the New Year. The deals are live now but you only have until Monday, November 28 to score the savings. Here’s a look at CTL’s Early Black Friday Deals.

CTL Chromebook NL 71

“The CTL Chromebook NL71 has a unique, rugged, student-friendly design. With an integrated carry handle & rotating camera, the NL71 is ready for school.” Powered by the Intel N4500 CPU and 4GB of RAM, the CTL Chromebook NL 71 is the perfect tagalong device for the classroom but it also makes a great Chromebook to keep around the house for the kiddos or just general use. Normally $286, you can grab one of these drop-tested, classroom-ready clamshells for only $99 and that’s an amazing price for a Chromebook that’s built for the rigors of student life. Grab this deal by using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY22NL7I at checkout.

Key Specs

ChromeOS

Intel N4500 CPU

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

11.6″ 1366×768 anti-glare screen non-touch

1x HDMI

2x USB 3.0

1x USB-C

1x 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader

1x Audio Combo Jack

drop-tested to 70cm

AUE June 2027

CTL Chromebook PX14E

“New and improved high-performance devices to power through the workday. With rugged reliability and a safe and secure connection, get more done in less time with the CTL Chromebook PX14E.” If you’re looking for a larger screen, the CTL Chromebook PX14E offers the same Intel N4500 as the NL71 but you get the advantage of a 14-inch screen. This model also upgrades the storage to 64GB and you get the durability of a MIL-STD 810H-rated chassis. Regularly $369, you can pick up this 14-inch clamshell for $199 with the promo code BLACKFRIDAYPX14.

Key Specs

ChromeOS

Intel N4500 CPU

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ 1366×786 display

1 USB 3.1 (type A) Gen 1

2 USB Type C 3.1 Gen1 with PD function

1 Audio 3.5mm 4-pole single or combo jack

1 Digital Mic

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker

AUE June 2030

CTL ChromeOS keyboard and mouse

Designed for and certified to work seamlessly with all ChromeOS devices, the CTL ChromeOS keyboard/mouse combo is the perfect accessory for your desktop ChromeOS setup. With Bluetooth 5.2, these ChromeOS add-ons ensure reliable connectivity and long battery life. This combo retails for $50 but you can score these great Works with Chromebook accessories for $20 while supplies last. Don’t forget to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAYKBMOUSE at checkout.

CTL IP2155 22’’ MONITOR

Looking for a new monitor for your desktop setup? CTL IP2155 22″ Monitor Now Only $99 (Save $20) With a 21.5” 1920 x 1080 display, the CTL IP2155 monitor delivers high-quality performance through content-rich pages for seamless viewing and a top-notch user experience. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio with an HDMI connection and integrated speakers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a FullHD monitor with built-in speakers at this price and CTL backs up the IP 2155 with a 3-year manufacturer warranty. Grab one today for $99 when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAYMONITOR at checkout.