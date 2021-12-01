Costco members can take $200 off this monster Core i5 HP Chromebook

Costco is quickly becoming one of my top recommendations for shoppers looking to score a solid deal on a new Chromebook. While the wholesale buying club doesn’t have quite the selection that retailers such as Best Buy offer, the past couple of years have seen Costco’s Chrome OS inventory expand greatly with numerous offerings of late-model, premium devices. Better yet, Costco often discounts some of its most-premium Chromebooks with savings of $150 or more and you don’t have to have a Costco account to purchase one as long as you don’t mind paying a 5% non-member surcharge.

Some notable devices that have seen massive discounts include both 8GB models of Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 which happens to be a Costco exclusive for the time being. Last month saw the price knocked down to $400 on the 11th Gen Flex 5i which is a killer deal for a device this powerful. Right now, Costco is running a members-only deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i which knocks the price down even lower to $349 and that’s just silly for this much Chromebook. Honestly, that price makes it worth it to purchase an annual membership for $50. You’re still getting an awesome device for right at $400. Just saying.

Today’s other members-only deal comes in the form of the premium HP Chromebook 14 that Costco added to its inventory a few weeks ago. This Chromebook isn’t a convertible but it features a FullHD touch display and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor which we know is an absolute powerhouse. This Tiger Lake CPU is matched with 8GB of RAM and a whopping 256GB SSD which makes it powerful enough to handle even the heaviest task like running a full Linux environment via Crostini. You also get some premium niceties such as a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, and B&O-tuned audio.

HP Chromebook 14 key specs

Chrome OS

11th Gen Ingel Core i5-1135G7

8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

256GB PCle® NVMe

14″ Touchscreen IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-Nits Display

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Full-size backlit keyboard

Audio by B&O with Dual Speakers

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.2)

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge)

1x Headphone/Microphone Combination Jack

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x Micro SD Media Card Reader

Bluetooth 5/Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader

AUE June 2029

This thing has just about as many bells and whistles as you could ask for in a Chromebook. Apart from the mediocre screen brightness, the HP Chromebook 14 checks off every box we look for in a premium device, and right now, Costco members can grab this thing for only $449. That’s $200 off of the MSRP and it makes this, pound for pound, one of the best premium Chromebook deals going at the moment. To add a little icing to the cake, Costco offers an exclusive concierge service for laptops which extends your warranty to two years and gives you direct access to technical support for your device seven days a week. Again, this is a members-only deal so you’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of it. Power tip: You can get $10 cashback when you purchase a membership and use your Rakuten account at checkout.