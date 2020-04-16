If you are looking for a unique quarantine experience, this digital escape room is crazy fun

I don’t have to belabor the fact that the pandemic has us all looking for new ways to do things we used to enjoy. Whether its getting outside to enjoy some exercise or watching another movie or TV show, it feels like everyone is on the hunt for things to keep occupied with during this unprecedented time in our history. For my wife and I, one of the things we love doing most is going to escape rooms together. We’ve done so many at this point (more than 25) that we favor being in the room with just the two of us and really enjoy the challenge of trying to solve a puzzle built for 4-6 people with just us. Our daughter has even caught the fever and has started playing with us on a few occasions.

Obviously, that isn’t an activity we’re able to do at this point and won’t be able to for quite some time. However, the last time we were at our favorite escape room – The Escape Game – we saw that they have a few take-home activities like board games and other digital experiences, but we didn’t really think we’d end up in a pandemic and didn’t purchase anything. Thankfully, they provide a few all-digital, completely-online, browser-based experiences that are not only affordable, but crazy fun, too.

Just last night we took on the first of two online experiences called The Escape Game Unlocked: The Heist – Volume 1. For $10, we had a great time in the living room solving clues and putting together intel to help identify and track down a notorious art thief. The entire experience happens in the browser, so we were able to cast the game up on the TV via Chromecast from a Chromebook and allow the kids to see what was going on as well.

If you are familiar with escape rooms, you’d be right at home with the experience. Instead of trying to get out of somewhere, you are an agent trying to use the provided intel to piece together info on the bad guy. The clues are well done, the experience is very interactive, and there’s no time limit to stress over. Once we started to get our heads around the idea, we dove in and before we knew it, we’d cracked the case and spent a quality 2 hours together working through the puzzles. I honestly can’t emphasize how much fun this was!

I was even more excited when the whole thing happened completely in the browser and completely on my Chromebook. No installs, no drivers, no software: just us, the open web, and a great mystery to solve. This isn’t a sponsored post and The Escape Game has no idea I’m writing this, but I would firmly recommend you check them out if any of this sounds interesting to you. They actually just released Volume 2 today, so if you love it, there’s already more to play. Just head over to The Escape Game’s website to get started and I promise you’ll have fun. Oh, and make sure to visit one of there physical locations when the pandemic finally lets up and experience the great atmospheres they create for their escape rooms. They are simply the best!

