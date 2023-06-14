“Cloud Worker” by Cameyo simplifies BYOD and managed device deployment

Cameyo is an industry-leading cloud-native virtualization solution that allows enterprises to seamlessly deliver any application to any device without the need to run a full Windows OS instance. The Cameyo Virtual App Delivery platform has rapidly become the go-to solution for companies that have made the move to ChromeOS by creating a powerful app delivery experience for legacy software not native to Chromebooks.

Today, Cameyo has announced Cloud Workers which will make BYOD(bring your own device) and change management easier for IT departments. This will allow end users to bring their own devices into the fold without the security concerns that often come with BYOD. A simplified sign in process is provided by the IT department using the SSO of the company’s choice giving employees instant, secure access to mission-critical applications hosted by Cameyo’s VAD.

The virtual desktop model of the past adds significant complexity and cost, which often impedes the adoption of cloud-first devices or BYOD programs. What organizations need is to provide simple and seamless access to all of their apps – Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal web apps – on any device. But they also need a modern pricing model that enables them to pay based on the number of individuals using apps at any given time. Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and CEO at Cameyo

The simplified deployment of the VAD allows companies to quickly move to cloud-first devices as well as employee-owned hardware. This allows for cost-effective upgrades with very little labor hours thanks to the zero-touch enrollment that can be managed directly from the Google Admin Console and the Cameyo dashboard. Here’s an overview of the new Cloud Workers solution and some of its benefits.

Whether the user is on a cloud-first device or their own personal device, Cameyo enables them to simply sign-in with credentials provided to them by IT, leveraging their SSO of choice.

When the user signs in, all their apps appear immediately as Cameyo Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) with no need for IT to touch the device.

Cameyo provides the user with ultra-secure access to all the apps they need to be productive in a way that protects sensitive data and locks the user into the session, regardless of device.

And with Cameyo for Cloud Workers, organizations can take advantage of a concurrent pricing model that enables them to pay only for what’s being used.

The need for a flexible, cloud-first virtualization platform is greater today than ever before and Cameyo’s Could Workers solution should make that transition as pain-free as possible. Now, end-users will have the ability to bring their own devices while ensuring the security of the company infrastructure. IT admins can deploy and manage an entire workforce, whether managed or BYOD, without having to physically touch a single device. To learn more about Cameyo’s VAD and the new Cloud Workers solution, click the link below and try Cameyo for free.