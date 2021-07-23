Chrome’s Dino game gets an Olympic-themed overhaul

If you use Chrome or Chrome OS, you’re likely no stranger to the built-in Dino game that greets you when your connection to the wider internet is busted. Whether its a downed router, a pre-connection hiccup, or on purpose, the Dino game in Chrome has been a constant time-killing companion for years now that generally doesn’t see a ton of variation or new development.

In the past few days, however, the Dino game has been widely expanded to celebrate the impending 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Simply jump into a new game by heading to chrome://dino and you’ll quickly see that one of the first obstacles you encounter is an 8-bit torch. Don’t jump over it! Run right into it and your on-screen dino will be transported to one of the new game experiences.

So far, we’ve played the dino game in 5 unique settings: hurdles, swimming, equestrian jumping, gymnastic vaulting, and surfing. Discovered by a Reddit user just a few days ago, this new take on the lovable Dino game is a fun, interesting twist on a little feature many of us take for granted. The game is still generally the same and ultimately this isn’t something you’re going to spend huge amounts of time playing, but seeing Google more playful side is always welcome. So go and check it out at chrome://dino before it disappears.