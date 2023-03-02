ChromeOS profile switcher appears on the new Material You quick settings menu (Canary)

ChromeOS is getting a major Material You makeover – Google’s design language which brings dynamic colors, rounded corners, and fluid animations to the operating system. The new look has been gradually rolling out to Chromebooks running the Canary channel, which is the most experimental and unstable version of ChromeOS.

One of the most noticeable changes is the new Material You quick settings menu, which replaces the old one with a cleaner and more intuitive interface. The new menu has big and nested tiles that let you access various features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, brightness, volume, battery, and more.

However, until recently, there was one thing missing from the new menu: an account profile switcher – a profile switcher. The old menu had one at the top left corner which allowed you to jump between different Google accounts at a system level. The new quick settings menu did not have this feature initially.

But now, it seems that Google has added it back in a recent update. The profile image of your account now appears at the bottom left corner of the new quick settings menu as noticed by cajl_le_corse_du_web on Twitter. This means that you can now toggle between logins without having to first go to the lock screen.

This is a welcome addition for those who use multiple accounts on their Chromebooks – something I’ve done a lot in the past – or share their devices with others they trust. It also shows that Google is working quickly to polish and improve the Material You redesign for ChromeOS before releasing it to all users very soon.

I personally love Material You on my Chromebook and think it makes the operating system look more modern and fun. I especially like how it adapts to my wallpaper and changes colors accordingly. I’m excited for everyone to have it for themselves, but also understand that not everyone is a fan. Some people may prefer a more consistent and minimalist look for their Chromebooks and that’s great, but sadly this UI will be universal across all ChromeOS devices with the latest update. What do you think of Material You? Do you like it or not? Let me know in the comments below!

