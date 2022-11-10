Chromebook users on Beta now have a place to look up new features

As a Chromebook user that likes to test out new features before everyone else but is also not adventurous enough to go full Canary, you can always find me firmly on the Beta channel of ChromeOS. However, although there are a couple of places where you can check which features have just been released to beta, either via the ChromeOS Beta Tester Community or the Chrome Releases Blog, there has never been a simple, centralized location where you can quickly look that up — until now.

Today, Google announced the launch of the brand-new Beta Tester Hub, which aims to give ChromeOS users a place where ChromeOS Beta features are easy to find and can be used by anyone, whether they want to help test them or just want to see what’s coming in future ChromeOS updates. Every time a new beta milestone is released, the ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub will be updated with new information about beta features to test.

Once you access the site, you will be prompted to log in with your Google account; However, the Beta Tester Hub is available to everyone. The hope is that the existence of this hub will encourage users to try out Beta features and provide feedback directly to the ChromeOS Product team. There is also a section of the hub that is restricted to Gold+ Product Experts, where details are shared on features that are still in the early stages of development.

To commemorate the opening of the Beta Tester Hub, Google is sending swag to the first 500 people who download the current beta version and become a Product Expert, which you can sign up for right from this link. New and existing Product Experts will be receiving an email with details regarding the promised goodies. However, those that just wish to join the Beta community will get the added benefits of being able to meet with the ChromeOS Product team to learn about upcoming features and provide input.

Newsletter Signup