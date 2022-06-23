ChromeOS can now open 7z, ISO, RAR and many other newly supported archival formats

Your Chromebook’s Files app has long been in the works to support more archive formats, and we wrote about this nearly a year ago. The “Archivemount in Files App” developer flag set the stage for many popular and commonly used compression formats like RAR and ISO, for example. Unfortunately, we still haven’t heard much of anything about this since, as is common with tools and features that are deep in development.

Windows has supported these for decades, so it’s awesome to see Google’s operating system have some much-needed feature parity for users who receive zip files or other formats from their co-workers, peers, or even family members. Now, with the release of ChromeOS 101, this is finally coming to the masses!

7z

bz2

crx

gz

iso rar

tar

tbz

tbz2

tgz

In our original coverage, ChromeOS 94 was supposed to receive this brand new zip manager, but look at where we are now – nearly seven versions later and we’re just receiving it. I’m not sure if this was pushed because of the development of the new Files SWA, which was occurring at the same time, but regardless, it is what it is at this point.

Most notably among the above newly supported formats are ISO and 7z. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve already received 7-zip folders from others or transferred them myself (RAR is a thing of the past for me), and simply couldn’t open them. I think the more users see that ChromeOS can do what Windows can – at least for the basics, the more they will be willing to invest in it or integrate it as a part of their workflow.

Those hoping to use ISO images to burn CDs or DVDs on their Chromebook using the ISO format (I know you’re still out there!) are going to be disappointed though, as this remains impossible. Google is much more forward-thinking in its approach to computing and has already decided in years past that this simply wouldn’t be supported.