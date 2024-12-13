ChromeOS 131 official release notes showcase what’s new

ChromeOS 131 began rolling out a couple days ago, and like I assumed at the beginning, it’s not really bringing along too many big changes under the hood this time around. Along with the requisite bug fixes and security patches, here’s a quick look at what’s new in the last ChromeOS update of 2024.

Quick Answers redesign

First up, Google’s been busy giving Quick Answers a fresh coat of paint. For those unfamiliar, Quick Answers is like having a super-smart research assistant built right into ChromeOS. It uses the magic of AI to help you make sense of web pages and PDFs. Need a quick summary? Want an interactive outline to navigate a lengthy document? Or maybe you have a specific question about the content? Quick Answers has you covered.

With M131, Quick Answers is getting a styling update, making it even easier on the eyes. Google didn’t really specify what changed, and I’m frankly having a tough time deciphering what is different. Perhaps it’s a server-side roll-out and will actually hit soon. For now, right clicking on text still looks the same to me.

Safety Reset

We’ve all been there. Chrome starts acting up, and you can’t quite pinpoint the culprit. Maybe a rogue extension is causing trouble, or perhaps some experimental settings have gone awry. In the past, the only solution was a full-blown Powerwash, but there’s now a new way to try and remedy an issue without washing things clean called Safety Reset, and it can:

Tidy up Chrome’s settings and shortcuts: Any oddball configurations will be reverted back to their defaults.

Any oddball configurations will be reverted back to their defaults. Disable all extensions: This helps isolate problematic add-ons that might be causing performance issues or strange behavior.

This helps isolate problematic add-ons that might be causing performance issues or strange behavior. Sweep away temporary data: Cookies and other site data will be cleared, giving you a fresh browsing slate.

The best part? Your crucial data like bookmarks, history, and saved passwords remain untouched. It’s a fantastic way to troubleshoot issues without going through the full Powerwash process (though that is admittedly not a huge deal compared with other operating systems out there).

Flashing notifications

ChromeOS has always been at the forefront of accessibility, and M131 continues that trend with a new feature aimed at users who might miss those subtle corner notifications. Now, you can enable flashing notifications that will briefly illuminate the screen whenever a new alert pops up.

This is a game-changer for users who are hard of hearing or those who rely on screen magnification, which can sometimes make it difficult to spot those corner notifications. To turn on this feature, head over to Settings > Accessibility > Audio and captions > Flash notifications.

As with all ChromeOS updates, M131 will be gradually rolling out to devices over the next few days and so will these new features. For what its worth, Flash Notifications and Safety Reset are there for me already, so it seems things are rolling out smoothly this time around. Again, I’m not sure what is different with Quick Answers, but that one may not be fully rolled out yet.