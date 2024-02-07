ChromeOS 121 is now rolling out to all Chromebooks, save one group

It looks like ChromeOS 121 is officially here, folks, and that means if you haven’t already, you should be receiving the latest update at any moment. As always, you can head to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates if you’d rather not wait around for it to arrive on your device. I was able to install it immediately today, and I’d say all eligible devices should be able to do the same. But there’s a group of Chromebooks – a pretty large one – that will have to wait it out a bit longer.

Chromebooks not yet getting ChromeOS 121

Looking at the update list over at cros.tech, a very clear pattern emerges that shows a single family of ChromeOS devices still stuck on ChromeOS 120. Glancing at those devices I was fairly certain of the group’s basic identity, and clicking into nearly every device group, I verified that the common denominator among those left behind for now is the Intel Jasper Lake SoC – used in devices built on the baseboard known as ‘dedede’.

one of the 40+ devices built on the ‘dedede’ baseboard

Likely, there’s some conflict with that specific chip from Intel and ChromeOS 121 that needs to get ironed out, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the whole thing over the next few days and will update when this large swath of devices does get ChromeOS 121. There were a lot of affordable and EDU devices built on Jasper Lake chips, so this will affect many users until it is fixed up.

Not missing much

And while you wait, don’t feel too bad: you don’t seem to be missing much on the surface. So far there’s no official word from Google about this update and new features, though I’d at least hope for a post in the Chromebook Help Community Forums to highlight a few changes with the update. I’ve looked around for a few hours at this point, and I’ve yet to spot a single user-facing change. For now, we might just have to be happy with a bug fix update, I suppose.

We’ll be looking around for new changes and features in the next week or so, and you can be sure as we find them, we’ll let you know. And we’ll also keep you updated on the status of ChromeOS 121 for those on Jasper Lake devices. If you want to check for your device’s baseboard name, you can head to cros.tech to search for your Chromebook and stay updated on your own as to when ChromeOS 121 arrives. It hopefully won’t be too long.

