ChromeOS 117 looks to be rolling out to most Chromebooks

After about a week’s delay, it looks like ChromeOS 117 is finally beginning the roll-out to most Chromebooks. According to cros.tech – the site that pulls in real-time info from Google’s Omaha updates server – nearly all modern ChromeOS devices look to have the ability to update to ChromeOS 117 as of this morning.

ChromeOS 117 brings about some really nice updates, too, including Material You for all devices. But the update only showed up for a handful of devices for the first week, and I think there was a reason for that. Looking at the models, it became clear that ChromeOS 117 was only hitting those devices that have been identified as future ‘Chromebook Plus’ models. Why those device got the update first is a mystery for now, but it looks to be rectified and rolling out to everyone at this point.

ChromeOS 117 comes with some nice upgrades

First up, the Material You makeover is now a permanent feature in ChromeOS without any flags needed. This design update isn’t just surface-level, either; it extends to all system apps, offering a cohesive and color-coordinated experience throughout the OS. Whether it’s the calendar, settings, files app, diagnostics, or other place throughout the OS, every aspect aligns with the aesthetic principles of Material You.

Users can simply set their wallpaper and choose their preferred color palette, enjoying a fresh new look with each background change, much like on Android. This visual upgrade also addresses one of the long-standing issues with ChromeOS – the stacked notifications. The split notifications are now neatly organized in their own spot in the tray, offering a more sensible and aesthetically pleasing approach.

ChromeOS 117 also now allows users to use images from their Google Photos and shared albums. This feature enables users to incorporate a variety of images from great online albums into their wallpaper picker, enhancing the way they curate and choose wallpapers for their Chromebook.

Finally, ChromeOS 117 allows users to join Google Meet calls directly from the calendar widget in the ChromeOS shelf. A simple click on the day and event opens up the Join button, leading directly to the call in a new window. This feature eliminates the need to dig into Google Calendar in an app or on the web, making the process of joining meetings super simple.

And thankfully, nearly all Chromebook users can take all this newness for a spin. Simply go to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates and after clicking the button, your device should begin the update process. Enjoy!

