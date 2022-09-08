ChromeOS 105 is now rolling out to most current Chromebooks

There’s no denying the fact that ChromeOS 105 is an iterative update. The headline feature added this time around is a new gaming overlay interface for Android games that is now officially in alpha status. While a solid feature that will be useful and better in time, it is limited to a handful of games for now and is currently only a fun look at a way the ChromeOS team is tackling the continued lack of support from game developers for Chromebooks.

More exciting this time around is the fact that ChromeOS 105 is out and the bug fixes/security updates contained under the hood will likely make things safer, smoother and more secure than they were in ChromeOS 104. The update technically became available last week on September 2nd, but no one saw the update until today. Unlike most times, there’s not really a laundry list of new changes and features. It’s just an clean-up sort of update this time around.

With Google opting for the new 4-week update schedule since ChromeOS 97, we’re simply going to have less feature-rich ChromeOS updates like this one pretty often moving forward. I and likely many others are completely OK with that, too. I’d much rather see the updates continue to regularly roll in with their bug fixes and security patches while the ChromeOS team focuses in on the bigger features to unveil when they are really, truly ready.

For now, it’s just nice to know that ChromeOS 105 is rolling out and we can go ahead and start looking forward to ChromeOS 106 slated to arrive later in September on the 29th. For the moment, we’re not tracking any specific features for version 106, but that will likely change over the course of this month. As always, we’ll keep digging and we’ll keep you all alerted when we find more upcoming things on the way.

