Some Chromecast with Google TV owners are receiving a free $10 Google Store Credit via email

With Google’s new Chromecast just landing in our hands, we’re already starting to experiment with what it’s capable of. There are also several small things that have caused us to love it, even though we certainly have some thoughts on how it can be improved. While we were busy playing, however, we overlooked a free $10 Google Store credit that landed in our inbox. In fact, you may have one too, if you’ve already purchased a new Chromecast with Google TV for youself!

Take a moment and check your inbox for an email from Google and if you haven’t received it yet, know that there are varying reports of users receiving it at different times and some who haven’t received one at all with no indication of whether or not they will. We all know how Google likes their staged roll outs and it would seem it’s also a ‘feature’ they apply to email promotions. The $10 Google Store credit can be applied to anything in the store so long as it is over $10, naturally, so this means you can take a small chunk off of a second Chromecast with Google TV for your bedroom, a new Nest Audio, a Nest Hub or even Google’s new Nest Thermostat which was revealed and set for pre-order yesterday! All you need to do in order to benefit from the credit is add an item to your Google Store shopping cart, visit the checkout and paste your emailed code into the appropriate box before submitting your order.