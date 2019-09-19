Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

There is no shortage of file managers for you phone out there. The average user probably uses the one that came preloaded on your mobile device and never gives it a second thought. Finickier types, such as myself, opt to use a third-party file manager simply because they can offer a variety of extra features. Better UI, more intuitive UX and deeper file accessibility are just three reasons that come to mind.

In case you weren’t aware, Google actually has their own file manager in the Play Store. Once dubbed Files Go, the underutilized app is now known simply as Files by Google. While not as robust as some in the area of drilling down into your file system, Files by Google focuses more on managing your free space by suggesting files to backup or delete based on the content. Got a ton of memes you’ve downloaded to share on Facebook? Files by Google will offer to free up that space for you. It’s a handy application if you have limited storage on your device.

In the latest update to the Beta version of the Files app, Google is adding Chromecast support that allows users to quickly share photos and video to nearby Cast devices. It works in a very similar manner to casting in Google Photos. When browsing files in the app, you can click the Cast button at the top then chose an image or video to send to the display of your choice.

As 9to5Google’s Kyle Bradshaw notes, casting for local audio files does not appear to be supported. It is possible that will remain this way as YouTube Music and Google Play Music gives you this option with a better UI. The casting feature is still in the Beta version of the app but you can try it out by heading to the Play Store and scrolling to the bottom of the Files by Google listing or sign up here.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon