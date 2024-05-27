‘Chromecast Built-In’ is being replaced with ‘Google Cast’

It seems that Google Cast as a branding for TVs is back. It’s always been internally referred to as Google Cast (at least for a long time), but the now-familiar tech that lets you effortlessly share content from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV or speakers has once again undergone a bit of a name shuffle. At Google I/O 2024, “Chromecast built-in” was quietly reverted to its original name: “Google Cast.”

This might seem like déjà vu for some of you who’ve kept up with this stuff over the years, and you aren’t crazy. Google has waffled back and forth on this a few times, dating all the way back to 2010. Here’s the basic timeline:

Original Launch (Early 2010s): Google Cast was the initial name for the technology that was built into televisions to allow for casting.

2016 Rebrand: In a move to capitalize on the newfound popularity of the Chromecast dongle, Google renamed the built-in technology to "Chromecast built-in."

2024 and Back Again: Now, Google has decided to go back to its roots, restoring the "Google Cast" moniker to this tech built into televisions.

While Google hasn’t explicitly stated the reasons for this change, there are a few reasons why it makes sense. First, Google is likely trying to consolidate its branding by incorporating the built-in technology into the overarching “Google” identity.

Second, this move could let them reserve the Chromecast name for its own, in-house hardware products to differentiate them from third-party devices that utilize the same technology. And finally, the switch to “Google Cast” could let Google get rid of the somewhat clunky Chromecast with Google TV name, letting Googlel’s own dongles go back to the simpler, cleaner Chromecast naming.

No real functionality changes

The good news is, from a user perspective, nothing is really changing. The technology behind Google Cast remains the same, and you can still enjoy seamless casting from your favorite apps and devices. You might notice a new badge on product packaging or in device settings, but the core functionality should remain unchanged. And for most of us using Google’s casting protocol on a regular basis, that’s all that really matters.

via: 9to5 Google

