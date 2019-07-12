Chromeboxes Are Back! Which One Is Right For You? [Video]

Just a couple of years ago, Chromebox choices were getting thin and we weren’t sure if the tiny form-factor had a future. Fast forward to today and there are more choices than you can shake a stick at and that’s a very good thing for consumers like you.

From Celeron to Core i7, options and configurations are all but endless when you’re looking for a Chrome desktop device. One of the biggest advantages of a Chromebox is the ability to easily upgrade the internals.

Today, we’re taking a look at the differences in these devices in the hopes of helping you decide which one is right for you.

Check it out!